Σε Ogency / Jam / CITIX και VML Thailand τo φετινό GRAND PRIX

Το White Square International Festival of Creativity ανακοίνωσε τους νικητές για το 2026, με έργα που διαμορφώνουν το μέλλον του μάρκετινγκ, του branding, της διαφήμισης και της επικοινωνίας σε παγκόσμιο επίπεδο. Φέτος, το Φεστιβάλ δέχθηκε 1.115 συμμετοχές από 40 χώρες της Ευρώπης, της Βόρειας και Λατινικής Αμερικής, της περιοχής MENA, της Ασίας, της Αφρικής και άλλων περιοχών του κόσμου. Η ποικιλομορφία και η διεθνής εμβέλεια των συμμετοχών επιβεβαίωσαν για ακόμη μία φορά τον ρόλο του White Square ως μιας παγκόσμιας πλατφόρμας αναγνώρισης εξαιρετικών δημιουργικών επιτευγμάτων και ανταλλαγής ιδεών που προωθούν τον κλάδο.

Οι συμμετοχές ανέδειξαν τη δύναμη της στρατηγικής σκέψης, της δημιουργικής αριστείας και της καινοτομίας, αντικατοπτρίζοντας τις σημαντικότερες τάσεις της βιομηχανίας και τον αυξανόμενο αντίκτυπο της επικοινωνίας στις επιχειρήσεις, τον πολιτισμό και την κοινωνία. Το White Square 2026 συγκέντρωσε ιδέες που εμπνέουν, αμφισβητούν τις συμβάσεις και θέτουν νέα πρότυπα για τα brands σε όλο τον κόσμο.Οι συμμετοχές αξιολογήθηκαν από οκτώ διεθνείς επιτροπές κριτών.

Από τα κορυφαία έργα, η Grand Jury, αποτελούμενη από τους προέδρους των επιτροπών, ανέδειξε τον κάτοχο του Grand Prix του White Square 2026. Το Grand Prix απονεμήθηκε στα agency Ogency / Jam/ CITIX για την καμπάνια του Whiskas loCATor, και στην VML Thailand για το Dalah's Spoiler Billboard.

Επίσης η Ελλάδα βρέθηκε στην λίστα των νικητών με την Ogilvy Greece να αποσπά δυο βραβεία στο White Square International Festival of Creativity, Bronze βραβείο στην υποκατηγορία V4 Ambient Media της κατηγορίας Media, για το Grab the Sweet, και Silver βραβείο στην υποκατηγορία L2 Print&Outdoor της κατηγορίας Mass Media Contest για το έργο Grab the Sweet!, επίσης.

Οι νικητές του White Square Festival 2026:

GRAND PRIX

entry Whiskas loCATor, agency Ogency / Jam / CITIX

entry Dalah's Spoiler Billboard, agency VML Thailand

BEST OF CONTEST, CREATIVE

entry For Winning Tomatoes, It Has To Be HEINZ., agency Heaven&Hell

BEST OF CONTEST, MARKETING SERVICES

entry Humanity Chain, agency Progression CA

BEST OF CONTEST, MEDIA

entry Whiskas loCATor, agency Ogency / Jam / CITIX

BEST OF CONTEST, CRAFT

entry The Wings of Love, agency Zebra Hero

BEST OF CONTEST, MASS MEDIA

entry Labyrinth, agency Voskhod

entry SOS Songs, agency Binder

BEST OF CONTEST, EFFORTS & ACHIEVEMENTS

entry Dalah's Spoiler Billboard, agency VML Thailand

CREATIVE

F. FILM

F1 TV / Screens

Silver

entry Parents can, agency RoRe Group

Bronze

entry Invisibile, agency The Local Collective

entry Motiv Telecom. Anti-fraud, agency Voskhod

entry For Parts — Go to Drom, agency Zebra Hero

F2 Online

Gold

entry Labyrinth, agency Voskhod

entry THE KAPRAO CRIMINALS, agency Wolf BKK

Silver

entry IT’S DETTOL TIME, agency SOUR Bangkok

entry The Wings of Love, agency Zebra Hero

Shortlist

entry Stupid Ideas, agency Coming Soon Lisboa

P. PRINT

P1 Print

Shortlist

entry Unmirrored Speed: 'Red', 'Grey', 'Orange', agency C2 comms, Dubai

O. OUTDOOR

O1 Billboards

Silver

entry Snowflick delivery, agency RoRe Group

Bronze

entry Smyle toothpaste: Polluted Fairytales, agency Fitzroy I United Playgrounds

O3 Digital screens

Bronze

entry Whiskas loCATor, agency Ogency / Jam / CITIX

O4 Ambient

Silver

entry Humanity Chain, agency Progression CA

entry Towel promo, agency SLAVA

Bronze

entry The Unlucky Numbers Shop, agency Dentsu Creative Thailand

entry The Sign You Shouldn't See, agency YDM Thailand

O6 Live Advertising & Events

Gold

entry Dalah's Spoiler Billboard, agency VML Thailand

Bronze

entry The Air Pollution Jersey, agency FLASH BOMBER

entry Goalvertising, agency Plan B Eleven

entry Humanity Chain, agency Progression CA

K. INTEGRATED

K1 Omni-channel Campaign

Bronze

entry Whiskas loCATor, agency Ogency / Jam / CITIX

entry STREETS SPEAK, agency Seed

K3 Social & Influencer Campaign

Silver

entry The Solved Meme, agency Zmes

Bronze

entry Ice unpacking, agency RoRe Group

K5 Brand Loyalty Campaign

Bronze

entry Garuda Rakshak, agency Dentsu Creative India

K7 Selfpromo

Bronze

entry Role of the Woman by Prometheus AI, agency RoRe Group

K10 Non-profit / charity campaign

Bronze

entry The Wings of Love, agency Zebra Hero, BrainingGroup, DIDENOK TEAM

N. BRANDED CONTENT & ENTERTAINMENT

N1 Visual branded content

Gold

entry Dad, I Fell In Love With An Alpha, agency HUMAN

Bronze

entry The Scent That Gives You The Scene, agency Wolf BKK

N4 Branded events

Bronze

entry Love Cup, agency RoRe Group

N5 Brand experience

Silver

entry Step Buy Step, agency FP7 McCann

Bronze

entry P.E.S.H.O (Portable Esports Streaming Hub for Outdoors), agency &play

entry Ice unpacking, agency RoRe Group

entry The Uncomfortable Cup, agency Showpony

N6 Brand Integration & Sponsorships/Partnerships

Shortlist

entry Goalvertising, agency Plan B Eleven

N7 Branded Sports

Bronze

entry Goalvertising, agency Plan B Eleven

N8 Non-profit / charity

Silver

entry The Wings of Love, agency Zebra Hero

U. CREATIVE USE OF MEDIA

U3 Print/Outdoor

Shortlist

entry ChatGPT advertises competitor for free, company Yandex iSearch Creative

U4 Ambient Media

Silver

entry Towel promo, agency SLAVA (the entry has been moved from the nomination U3 Print/Outdoor)

Bronze

entry The Unlucky Numbers Shop, agency Dentsu Creative Thailand

entry Humanity Chain, agency Progression CA

U5 Events

Bronze

entry HR-opera MANGO OFFICE "The Hiring Machine", agency PR Hub

FS. FILM.SECTORS

FS4 Automotive

Bronze

entry For Parts — Go to Drom, agency Zebra Hero

FS7 Consumer Service & B2B

Bronze

entry Motiv Telecom. Anti-fraud, agency Voskhod

FS11 Film for non-profit / charity

Gold

entry Labyrinth, agency Voskhod

Bronze

entry The Wings of Love, agency Zebra Hero

OS. OUTDOOR.SECTORS

OS2 Other FMCG

Bronze

entry Whiskas loCATor, agency Ogency / Jam / CITIX

OS7 Consumer Service & B2B

Bronze

entry The Sign You Shouldn't See, agency YDM Thailand

OS8 Travel / Leisure

Silver

entry Towel promo, agency SLAVA

BB. CREATIVE B2B

BB1 Brand Experience

Bronze

entry HR-opera MANGO OFFICE "The Hiring Machine", agency PR Hub

BB3 Targeting & Engagement

Bronze

entry Role of the Woman by Prometheus AI, agency RoRe Group

BB6 Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility

Silver

entry THE PEOPLE CONTRACT, agency YDM Thailand

BRANDING & DESIGN

B. COMMUNICATION DESIGN

B1 Creation of New Brand Identity

Silver

entry Rurik's Estate, agency ENDY

entry A new design festival under the auspices of Jolbors Festival, agency Suprematika

Bronze

entry Sreda Summer Summit, agency Dotorg х Bureaubukv

Shortlist

entry Taming the unknown. Branding of Artcellence, agency Deza Branding Studio

B2 Rebrand / Refresh of an Еxisting Brand

Gold

entry “Dymshits and Partners”. Consulting firm rebranding, agency Dotorg

entry CSS. Billions of new openings, agency Dotorg

Silver

entry The “Nutcracker” Theatre’s Brand Identity, agency Voskhod

Bronze

entry Rebranding of Russia’s main and central children’s store, agency Suprematika

Shortlist

entry PEIXARA: From conservation to cultural movement, agency Enredo Brand Innovation

B3 Promotional Printed Materials

Silver

entry The “Nutcracker” Theatre’s Brand Identity, agency Voskhod

B4 Promotional Item Design

Gold

entry ADVENT MUSIC CALENDAR, agency Muhina Branding & Design

Bronze

entry Obnimus (Hug me!): Smartavia x Anton's Right Here, agency G Communications

B5 Brand Environment & Experience Design

Silver

entry Multimedia art-project «Terrabyte», agency RoRe Group

B6 Design-driven Effectiveness

Silver

entry Nolingual Font, agency Yell Bangkok (the entry has been moved from the nomination B8 Design Craft)

B8 Design Craft

Gold

entry The “Nutcracker” Theatre’s Brand Identity, agency Voskhod

Bronze

entry Rebranding of Russia’s main and central children’s store, agency Suprematika

entry A new design festival under the auspices of Jolbors Festival, agency Suprematika

X. PACKAGING DESIGN

X1 Packaging of foodstuffs

Silver

entry Aojin. The depth of flavor, agency ENDY

Bronze

entry TOKA, agency ENDY

entry Crown Jewels for 150th Brewery Anniversary, agency PG Branding

Shortlist

entry Amazonia: Conilon Challenge 2025 Packaging, agency ohmybrand

X2 Packaging of non-food products

Bronze

entry Skincare products for those who are in a hurry to live, agency Suprematika

BD. BRAND ENVIRONMENT DESIGN

BD4 Exhibitions and Events

Gold

entry Multimedia art-project «Terrabyte», agency RoRe Group

Silver

entry Train of the Future (Educational train in the Moscow Metro), agency Like Agency (part of Like Group); TWIGA Interactive (the entry has been moved from the nomination B5 Brand Environment & Experience Design)

BR. BRANDING

BR1 Creating of brand-platform

Gold

entry CSS. Billions of new openings, agency Dotorg

BR2 Branding Strategy

Bronze

entry PEIXARA: From conservation to cultural movement, agency Enredo Brand Innovation

BR4 Naming

Bronze

entry KRUPNAYA ISTORIYA, agency VOZDUH brand & communications (the entry has been moved from the nomination B1 Creation of New Brand Identity)

MARKETING EFFECTIVENESS

E. MARKETING EFFECTIVENESS

E1 Short-term Creative Effectiveness

Bronze

entry AQUA Carpatica Choose Informed, agency Cohn&Jansen Creative Network

entry Smyle toothpaste: Polluted Fairytales, agency Fitzroy I United Playgrounds

entry Brusnika Developer. Agiotage, agency Voskhod

E2 Long-term Creative Effectiveness

Bronze

entry VTB Classics, agency DDB Navigator

Shortlist

entry Papa Mozhet: From Losing Love to Sustainable Leadership, agency RoRe Group

entry Poupoune Dry + Campaign, agency TBWA\DJAZ

E3 Brand Launch/re-launch Campaign

Shortlist

entry In Contrast to Everyone, agency Aida Pioneer

E4 Breakthrough on a Budget

Silver

entry For Winning Tomatoes, It Has To Be HEINZ., agency Heaven&Hell

Bronze

entry Smyle toothpaste: Polluted Fairytales, agency Fitzroy I United Playgrounds

E5 Sustained Success

Bronze

entry VTB Classics, agency DDB Navigator

Shortlist

entry Papa Mozhet: From Losing Love to Sustainable Leadership, agency RoRe Group

MARKETING SERVICES

A. BRAND EXPERIENCE & ACTIVATION

A1 Channel / Medium

Silver

entry Dalah's Spoiler Billboard, agency VML Thailand

Bronze

entry Brusnika Developer. Agiotage, agency Voskhod

A2 Use of brand experience

Bronze

entry ESSA Bath Bottle, agency Panda Digital

A4 Consumer Engagement

Gold

entry Humanity Chain, agency Progression CA

Silver

entry Soil Stay, agency VML Thailand

A5 Strategy

Shortlist

entry Role of the Woman by Prometheus AI, agency RoRe Group

A7 Customer Retail / In-store Experience

Bronze

entry Worth the Whole, agency Brilliant & Million

A10 Gaming-Led Brand Experience

Bronze

entry Scamcity, agency RoRe Group

A12 Non-profit / charity

Shortlist

entry Find Your SKY, agency Tandem Network

C. PR

C2 Digital & Social

Bronze

entry Smyle toothpaste: Polluted Fairytales, agency Fitzroy I United Playgrounds

C3 Influencer

Bronze

entry Ice unpacking, agency RoRe Group

C4 Use of Events & Stunts

Silver

entry Goalvertising, agency Plan B Eleven

entry Humanity Chain, agency Progression CA

Shortlist

entry Pivnov Non-Marathon: Easier Than It Seems, agency Mikhailov&Partners x Creon

C6 Campaign

Bronze

entry AQUA Carpatica Choose Informed, agency Cohn&Jansen Creative Network

C8 Sponsorship & Brand Partnership

Silver

entry Goalvertising, agency Plan B Eleven

Bronze

entry Vaseline Huh?, agency Brilliant & Million

C9 Real-time Response

Gold

entry Snowflick delivery, agency RoRe Group

Silver

entry Vaseline Huh?, agency Brilliant & Million

H. DIRECT

H3 Digital & Social

Bronze

entry Praykinson, agency Dentsu Creative Thailand

H4 Strategy

Bronze

entry Scamcity, agency RoRe Group

H5 Campaign

Shortlist

entry The Sign You Shouldn't See, agency YDM Thailand

CS. CAMPAIGNS: SECTORS

CS1 Food & Drink

Bronze

entry Nature unplugged, agency proof.

CS4 Automotive

Bronze

entry Papify, agency Tangity

CS7 Consumer Service & B2B

Bronze

entry Role of the Woman by Prometheus AI, agency RoRe Group

CS11 Non-profit/Charity

Bronze

entry Blackout Vows by Gabriela, agency Dentsu Creative Philippines

I. INNOVATIONS

I1 Innovations

Gold

entry Garuda Rakshak, agency Dentsu Creative India

Silver

entry Fertilizer 2.5, agency Grey Thailand

CT. CREATIVITY DRIVEN TRANSFORMATION

CT3 Customer Experience

Bronze

entry Streaming Out Loud, agency TOPic & Loong

CT5 Crisis Response

Bronze

entry The Breathing Wall, agency FCB Almaty

CT6 Seasonal marketing

Silver

entry Snowflick delivery, agency RoRe Group

MEDIA

V. CHANNELS

V1 TV & Other Screens

Bronze

entry "Dress Me Kids": How a fashion brand replaced TV advertising with its own show and won, agency Okkam Creative

V2 Audio Platforms

Bronze

entry Nature unplugged, agency proof.

V3 Print / Outdoor

Gold

entry Dalah's Spoiler Billboard, agency VML Thailand

Bronze

entry The Breathing Wall, agency FCB Almaty

entry Towel promo, agency SLAVA

V4 Ambient Media

Bronze

entry Grab the Sweet!, agency Ogilvy Greece

entry Towel promo, agency SLAVA

V5 Events

Silver

entry Cart Racing: How an Underground Project Became a Mass Record in Russia and the BRICS Countries, company T-Bank

Bronze

entry BLACKOUT COLLECTION, agency Progression CA

V6 Digital Platforms

Gold

entry Scamcity, agency RoRe Group

Bronze

entry Correct Me If You Can, company RBC

V8 Social Platforms & Influencers

Silver

entry Ice unpacking, agency RoRe Group

entry Tochka Bank. Good game!, agency Voskhod

Bronze

entry The Scent That Gives You The Scene, agency Wolf BKK

V9 Technology

Silver

entry Garuda Rakshak, agency Dentsu Creative India

entry Fraud-Roulette.ru - People's Phone Resistance Against Scammers, company T-Bank

V10 Branded content

Bronze

entry "Dress Me Kids": How a fashion brand replaced TV advertising with its own show and won, agency Okkam Creative

Shortlist

entry “Blue Tractor” × 1st DSK: A Children’s Tale, a Business Trail, agency Proximity Media (Media Direction Group)

V12 Non-profit / charity

Silver

entry The Toothless Brush, agency Inbrax

W. EXCELLENCE IN MEDIA

W1 Excellence in Media Insights & Strategy

Gold

entry Scamcity, agency RoRe Group

Silver

entry Tochka Bank. Good game!, agency Voskhod

Bronze

entry The Tape Trailer, agency JONGLUCKDEE

W2 Excellence in Media Planning

Bronze

entry INFLUENCE BEAUTY x Yandex Music: Every look has its own sound!, agency PHD

W3 Excellence in Media Engagement

Gold

entry Fraud-Roulette.ru - People's Phone Resistance Against Scammers, company T-Bank

Shortlist

entry Call Father Frost: Putting AI at the Service of New Year's Magic, company T-Bank

entry Welcome to Capybarovsk — the City That Melted IT Hearts, company T-Bank

W4 Use of Data

Silver

entry Kotex POME Tech: How a Data-Driven Approach Brought Mothers and Daughters Closer, agency Mediaminded (Group4Media)

Bronze

entry SOS Songs, agency Binder

W6 Use of Channel Integration

Gold

entry Whiskas loCATor, agency Ogency / Jam / CITIX

M. MEDIA CAMPAIGN

M1 Integrated Campaign

Bronze

entry Pink mood burger, agency RoRe Group

M2 Low Budget Campaign

Gold

entry The Uncomfortable Cup, agency Showpony

M3 Influencer Campaign

Silver

entry Kilometres of Good Stories on Avito Auto, company Avito, agency Jami Lup

Bronze

entry Ice unpacking, agency RoRe Group

D. DIGITAL

D1 Websites

Silver

entry Brusnika Developer. Agiotage, agency Voskhod

D2 Interactive projects

Shortlist

entry Correct Me If You Can, company RBC

D3 Pre-rolls

Shortlist

entry For Parts — Go to Drom, agency Zebra Hero

D5 Digital Campaign

Gold

entry The Most Iconic Kit, agency Next DC

D7 Branded tech and innovations

Bronze

entry THE PINK CODE, agency YDM Thailand

D9 From Online to Offline Projects

Bronze

entry Whiskas loCATor, agency Ogency / Jam / CITIX

D11 Digital Craft

Bronze

entry Brusnika Developer. Agiotage, agency Voskhod

D12 Non-profit / charity

Shortlist

entry The Wings of Love, agency Zebra Hero, BrainingGroup, DIDENOK TEAM

G. MOBILE

G2 Apps

Bronze

entry Praykinson, agency Dentsu Creative Thailand

SI. SOCIAL & INFLUENCER

SI2 Co-creation & Users Generated Content

Shortlist

entry Shell V-Power Feel Closer, company Shell

SI3 Real-time Response

Bronze

entry Vaseline Huh?, agency Brilliant & Million

SI4 Influencer Campaign

Shortlist

entry Ice unpacking, agency RoRe Group

T. CREATIVE DATA

T1 Data-enhanced Creativity

Silver

entry SOS Songs, agency Binder

Bronze

entry Brusnika Developer. Agiotage, agency Voskhod

CRAFT

J. FILM CRAFT

J1 Direction

Gold

entry The Wings of Love, agency Zebra Hero

Silver

entry For Parts — Go to Drom, agency Zebra Hero

Shortlist

entry Motiv Telecom. Anti-fraud, agency Voskhod

J2 Script

Gold

entry Death of A Salesman, agency BBDO Bangkok

Silver

entry IT’S DETTOL TIME, agency SOUR Bangkok

Shortlist

entry The Wings of Love, agency Zebra Hero

J3 Art Direction

Gold

entry The Wings of Love, agency Zebra Hero

Silver

entry ECQWA. Caring for the nature of things, agency Contrapunto x Bureau ‘Working Title’

Shortlist

entry Hoff - A city that feels like Christmas, agency BIRCH

J4 Cinematography

Silver

entry Parents can, agency RoRe Group

entry Motiv Telecom. Anti-fraud, agency Voskhod

Shortlist

entry VTB Classics, agency DDB Navigator

J5 Editing

Silver

entry Labyrinth, agency Voskhod

Bronze

entry Suzdal: Moments, agency Lestnica

Shortlist

entry CAMON does it all for you, agency Big Media Moscow

J6 Use of Music & Sound Design

Shortlist

entry ECQWA. Caring for the nature of things, agency Bureau ‘Working Title’ х AUX

entry Labyrinth, agency Voskhod

J7 Animation

Bronze

entry ECQWA. Caring for the nature of things, agency Contrapunto x Bureau ‘Working Title’

J8 Visual effects

Bronze

entry Labyrinth, agency Voskhod

Shortlist

entry TV-3 Fantasy Worlds, agency RGBY

Y. PRINT & OUTDOOR CRAFT

Y1 Typography

Bronze

entry The Tire Quotes Campaign, agency Lup Jakarta

Y2 Art Direction

Gold

entry For Winning Tomatoes, It Has To Be HEINZ., agency Heaven&Hell

Shortlist

entry Unmirrored Speed: 'Red', 'Grey', 'Orange', agency C2 comms, Dubai

entry Ikat soundwave, agency FCB artgroup Uzbekistan

Y3 Illustration

Shortlist

entry How to gift 84 cups and never repeat yourself, agency Showrunners

Z. EXCELLENCE IN RADIO & AUDIO

Z1 Excellence in Radio & Audio

Shortlist

entry Nature unplugged, agency proof.

MASS MEDIA CONTEST

L. COMMUNICATION

L1 Film

Silver

entry Esteban Ruiz, agency Retina

entry IT’S DETTOL TIME, agency SOUR Bangkok

entry Motiv Telecom. Anti-fraud, agency Voskhod

Bronze

entry For Parts — Go to Drom, agency Zebra Hero

L2 Print&Outdoor

Silver

entry The Breathing Wall, agency FCB Almaty

entry Grab the Sweet!, agency Ogilvy Greece

entry Oreo Missing History, agency Republic Group

Bronze

entry Unmirrored Speed: 'Red', 'Grey', 'Orange', agency C2 comms, Dubai

L4 Branded Content

Silver

entry Korol i Shut at Yandex.maps, agency Re-ev Moscou

L5 Use of Humor in Advertising

Gold

entry For Parts — Go to Drom, agency Zebra Hero

Bronze

entry Vitamin D Police, agency Salmon

L6 Communication Design

Shortlist

entry Interamérica: The future isn't learned, agency Enredo Brand Innovation

L7 Packaging Design

Bronze

entry La Petite Mort, agency Aida Pioneer

SN. CHANGE FOR GOOD. NON-PROFIT, CHARITY, GOVERNMENT

SN1 Health & Safety

Gold

entry The Toothless Brush, agency Inbrax

SN2 Environment

Bronze

entry Fertilizer 2.5, agency Grey Thailand

SN4 Social Projects

Gold

entry The Wings of Love, agency Zebra Hero, BrainingGroup, DIDENOK TEAM

Bronze

entry The Exam, agency Weber Shandwick México

MK. INTEGRATED CAMPAIGNS

MK1 Omni-channel Campaign

Bronze

entry Pink mood burger, agency RoRe Group

entry Unsticking Stereotypes, agency Zebra Hero & After Agency

MK3 Brand Loyalty Campaign

Shortlist

entry “Thanks for Your Son and Daughter”: The T-Glory Recognition Experience, company T-Bank In-house Team

MK4 Breakthrough on a Budget

Bronze

entry Lipstick with Pelmeni Flavor, agency Mikhailov&Partners

entry Ho-Ho-Hondoms, agency Panda Digital

MK6 Creative Strategy

Silver

entry Wedding White Color, agency Aitys Advertising

MK7 Collaboration of Brands

Bronze

entry Okko x Spartak: Storyboard of a Great History, agency Okko

entry Pink mood burger, agency RoRe Group

Shortlist

entry Korean Mood, agency BBDO Group

MD. DIGITAL & MOBILE

MD1 Digital Tools

Gold

entry Korol i Shut at Yandex.maps, agency Re-ev Moscou

MD3 Digital & Mobile Campaign

Silver

entry Avant-garde Archetypes: GigaChat and Kandinsky Help Understand Art at the Tretyakov Gallery, agency SberMarketing

Bronze

entry Korol i Shut at Yandex.maps, agency Re-ev Moscou

MD4 Social & Influencer Campaign

Gold

entry Ice unpacking, agency RoRe Group

Silver

entry Burak Ozcivit and Avito: The theater begins with a wardrobe!, company Avito

S. CHANGE FOR GOOD. BRANDS

S1 Health & Safety

Gold

entry The Uncomfortable Cup, agency Showpony

Silver

entry Praykinson, agency Dentsu Creative Thailand

entry The Sign You Shouldn't See, agency YDM Thailand

S2 Environment

Silver

entry The Breathing Wall, agency FCB Almaty

S3 Gender Equality

Gold

entry THE PINK CODE, agency YDM Thailand

Silver

entry Blackout Vows by Gabriela, agency Dentsu Creative Philippines

S4 Social Projects

Gold

entry Garuda Rakshak, agency Dentsu Creative India

S5 Prosperity

Bronze

entry By That Count, Every Day Is Math Day, agency DAO. Yandex Education Creative Studio

S6 Other Projects

Bronze

entry Their World, agency BBDO

MA. REACH

MA1 Brand Experience & Activation

Gold

entry Dalah's Spoiler Billboard, agency VML Thailand

Silver

entry Ice unpacking, agency RoRe Group

entry Soil Stay, agency VML Thailand

MA2 PR

Silver

entry Fraud-Roulette.ru - People's Phone Resistance Against Scammers, company T-Bank

Bronze

entry Meownd It Out, agency Dentsu East Japan

MA4 Use of Media

Gold

entry Whiskas loCATor, agency Ogency / Jam / CITIX

EFFORTS & ACHIEVEMENTS

СD. DIGITAL & MOBILE

CD2 Mobile Tools

Bronze

entry SOS Songs, agency Binder

CD4 Social & Influencer Campaign

Silver

entry Ice unpacking, agency RoRe Group

CA. REACH

CA1 Brand Experience & Activation

Gold

entry The Uncomfortable Cup, agency Showpony

Bronze

entry Soil Stay, agency VML Thailand

CA2 PR

Silver

entry Fraud-Roulette.ru - People's Phone Resistance Against Scammers, company T-Bank

Bronze

entry Meownd It Out, agency Dentsu East Japan

entry Smyle toothpaste: Polluted Fairytales, agency Fitzroy I United Playgrounds

entry The Toothless Brush, agency Inbrax

CA4 Use of Media

Gold

entry Whiskas loCATor, agency Ogency / Jam / CITIX

CB. STRATEGY

CB1 Creating of brand-platform

Bronze

entry VTB Classics, agency DDB Navigator

CB2 Branding Strategy

Shortlist

entry LIVE PLATFORM OF OPPORTUNITIES, agency Salmon

CL. COMMUNICATION

CL1 Film

Gold

entry THE KAPRAO CRIMINALS, agency Wolf BKK

Silver

entry IT’S DETTOL TIME, agency SOUR Bangkok

Shortlist

entry VTB Classics, agency DDB Navigator

CL2 Print&Outdoor

Gold

entry The Breathing Wall, agency FCB Almaty

Bronze

entry Oreo Missing History, agency Republic Group

CL4 Branded Content

Bronze

entry The Scent That Gives You The Scene, agency Wolf BKK

CL6 Communication Design

Silver

entry Dmitri Hvorostovsky Krasnoyarsk Foundation for Arts Development, agency BBDO Branding

Bronze

entry Pink mood burger, agency RoRe Group

CL7 Packaging Design

Bronze

entry GPTea, agency BBDO Branding

entry Pink mood burger, agency RoRe Group

CK. INTEGRATED CAMPAIGNS

CK2 Brand Launch / Re-launch Campaign

Silver

entry Fertilizer 2.5, agency Grey Thailand

CK3 Brand Loyalty Campaign

Silver

entry Garuda Rakshak, agency Dentsu Creative India

Bronze

entry Papify, agency Tangity

CK4 Breakthrough on a Budget

Gold

entry For Winning Tomatoes, It Has To Be HEINZ., agency Heaven&Hell

entry Whiskas loCATor, agency Ogency / Jam / CITIX

CK5 Collaboration of Brands

Silver

entry Good Stories Chat, company Avito

Bronze

entry Pink mood burger, agency RoRe Group

Δείτε περισσότερα στο επίσημο site του White Square.