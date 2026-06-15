Το White Square International Festival of Creativity ανακοίνωσε τους νικητές για το 2026, με έργα που διαμορφώνουν το μέλλον του μάρκετινγκ, του branding, της διαφήμισης και της επικοινωνίας σε παγκόσμιο επίπεδο. Φέτος, το Φεστιβάλ δέχθηκε 1.115 συμμετοχές από 40 χώρες της Ευρώπης, της Βόρειας και Λατινικής Αμερικής, της περιοχής MENA, της Ασίας, της Αφρικής και άλλων περιοχών του κόσμου. Η ποικιλομορφία και η διεθνής εμβέλεια των συμμετοχών επιβεβαίωσαν για ακόμη μία φορά τον ρόλο του White Square ως μιας παγκόσμιας πλατφόρμας αναγνώρισης εξαιρετικών δημιουργικών επιτευγμάτων και ανταλλαγής ιδεών που προωθούν τον κλάδο.
Οι συμμετοχές ανέδειξαν τη δύναμη της στρατηγικής σκέψης, της δημιουργικής αριστείας και της καινοτομίας, αντικατοπτρίζοντας τις σημαντικότερες τάσεις της βιομηχανίας και τον αυξανόμενο αντίκτυπο της επικοινωνίας στις επιχειρήσεις, τον πολιτισμό και την κοινωνία. Το White Square 2026 συγκέντρωσε ιδέες που εμπνέουν, αμφισβητούν τις συμβάσεις και θέτουν νέα πρότυπα για τα brands σε όλο τον κόσμο.Οι συμμετοχές αξιολογήθηκαν από οκτώ διεθνείς επιτροπές κριτών.
Από τα κορυφαία έργα, η Grand Jury, αποτελούμενη από τους προέδρους των επιτροπών, ανέδειξε τον κάτοχο του Grand Prix του White Square 2026. Το Grand Prix απονεμήθηκε στα agency Ogency / Jam/ CITIX για την καμπάνια του Whiskas loCATor, και στην VML Thailand για το Dalah's Spoiler Billboard.
Επίσης η Ελλάδα βρέθηκε στην λίστα των νικητών με την Ogilvy Greece να αποσπά δυο βραβεία στο White Square International Festival of Creativity, Bronze βραβείο στην υποκατηγορία V4 Ambient Media της κατηγορίας Media, για το Grab the Sweet, και Silver βραβείο στην υποκατηγορία L2 Print&Outdoor της κατηγορίας Mass Media Contest για το έργο Grab the Sweet!, επίσης.
Οι νικητές του White Square Festival 2026:
GRAND PRIX
entry Whiskas loCATor, agency Ogency / Jam / CITIX
entry Dalah's Spoiler Billboard, agency VML Thailand
BEST OF CONTEST, CREATIVE
entry For Winning Tomatoes, It Has To Be HEINZ., agency Heaven&Hell
BEST OF CONTEST, MARKETING SERVICES
entry Humanity Chain, agency Progression CA
BEST OF CONTEST, MEDIA
entry Whiskas loCATor, agency Ogency / Jam / CITIX
BEST OF CONTEST, CRAFT
entry The Wings of Love, agency Zebra Hero
BEST OF CONTEST, MASS MEDIA
entry Labyrinth, agency Voskhod
entry SOS Songs, agency Binder
BEST OF CONTEST, EFFORTS & ACHIEVEMENTS
entry Dalah's Spoiler Billboard, agency VML Thailand
CREATIVE
F. FILM
F1 TV / Screens
Silver
entry Parents can, agency RoRe Group
Bronze
entry Invisibile, agency The Local Collective
entry Motiv Telecom. Anti-fraud, agency Voskhod
entry For Parts — Go to Drom, agency Zebra Hero
F2 Online
Gold
entry Labyrinth, agency Voskhod
entry THE KAPRAO CRIMINALS, agency Wolf BKK
Silver
entry IT’S DETTOL TIME, agency SOUR Bangkok
entry The Wings of Love, agency Zebra Hero
Shortlist
entry Stupid Ideas, agency Coming Soon Lisboa
P. PRINT
P1 Print
Shortlist
entry Unmirrored Speed: 'Red', 'Grey', 'Orange', agency C2 comms, Dubai
O. OUTDOOR
O1 Billboards
Silver
entry Snowflick delivery, agency RoRe Group
Bronze
entry Smyle toothpaste: Polluted Fairytales, agency Fitzroy I United Playgrounds
O3 Digital screens
Bronze
entry Whiskas loCATor, agency Ogency / Jam / CITIX
O4 Ambient
Silver
entry Humanity Chain, agency Progression CA
entry Towel promo, agency SLAVA
Bronze
entry The Unlucky Numbers Shop, agency Dentsu Creative Thailand
entry The Sign You Shouldn't See, agency YDM Thailand
O6 Live Advertising & Events
Gold
entry Dalah's Spoiler Billboard, agency VML Thailand
Bronze
entry The Air Pollution Jersey, agency FLASH BOMBER
entry Goalvertising, agency Plan B Eleven
entry Humanity Chain, agency Progression CA
K. INTEGRATED
K1 Omni-channel Campaign
Bronze
entry Whiskas loCATor, agency Ogency / Jam / CITIX
entry STREETS SPEAK, agency Seed
K3 Social & Influencer Campaign
Silver
entry The Solved Meme, agency Zmes
Bronze
entry Ice unpacking, agency RoRe Group
K5 Brand Loyalty Campaign
Bronze
entry Garuda Rakshak, agency Dentsu Creative India
K7 Selfpromo
Bronze
entry Role of the Woman by Prometheus AI, agency RoRe Group
K10 Non-profit / charity campaign
Bronze
entry The Wings of Love, agency Zebra Hero, BrainingGroup, DIDENOK TEAM
N. BRANDED CONTENT & ENTERTAINMENT
N1 Visual branded content
Gold
entry Dad, I Fell In Love With An Alpha, agency HUMAN
Bronze
entry The Scent That Gives You The Scene, agency Wolf BKK
N4 Branded events
Bronze
entry Love Cup, agency RoRe Group
N5 Brand experience
Silver
entry Step Buy Step, agency FP7 McCann
Bronze
entry P.E.S.H.O (Portable Esports Streaming Hub for Outdoors), agency &play
entry Ice unpacking, agency RoRe Group
entry The Uncomfortable Cup, agency Showpony
N6 Brand Integration & Sponsorships/Partnerships
Shortlist
entry Goalvertising, agency Plan B Eleven
N7 Branded Sports
Bronze
entry Goalvertising, agency Plan B Eleven
N8 Non-profit / charity
Silver
entry The Wings of Love, agency Zebra Hero
U. CREATIVE USE OF MEDIA
U3 Print/Outdoor
Shortlist
entry ChatGPT advertises competitor for free, company Yandex iSearch Creative
U4 Ambient Media
Silver
entry Towel promo, agency SLAVA (the entry has been moved from the nomination U3 Print/Outdoor)
Bronze
entry The Unlucky Numbers Shop, agency Dentsu Creative Thailand
entry Humanity Chain, agency Progression CA
U5 Events
Bronze
entry HR-opera MANGO OFFICE "The Hiring Machine", agency PR Hub
FS. FILM.SECTORS
FS4 Automotive
Bronze
entry For Parts — Go to Drom, agency Zebra Hero
FS7 Consumer Service & B2B
Bronze
entry Motiv Telecom. Anti-fraud, agency Voskhod
FS11 Film for non-profit / charity
Gold
entry Labyrinth, agency Voskhod
Bronze
entry The Wings of Love, agency Zebra Hero
OS. OUTDOOR.SECTORS
OS2 Other FMCG
Bronze
entry Whiskas loCATor, agency Ogency / Jam / CITIX
OS7 Consumer Service & B2B
Bronze
entry The Sign You Shouldn't See, agency YDM Thailand
OS8 Travel / Leisure
Silver
entry Towel promo, agency SLAVA
BB. CREATIVE B2B
BB1 Brand Experience
Bronze
entry HR-opera MANGO OFFICE "The Hiring Machine", agency PR Hub
BB3 Targeting & Engagement
Bronze
entry Role of the Woman by Prometheus AI, agency RoRe Group
BB6 Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility
Silver
entry THE PEOPLE CONTRACT, agency YDM Thailand
BRANDING & DESIGN
B. COMMUNICATION DESIGN
B1 Creation of New Brand Identity
Silver
entry Rurik's Estate, agency ENDY
entry A new design festival under the auspices of Jolbors Festival, agency Suprematika
Bronze
entry Sreda Summer Summit, agency Dotorg х Bureaubukv
Shortlist
entry Taming the unknown. Branding of Artcellence, agency Deza Branding Studio
B2 Rebrand / Refresh of an Еxisting Brand
Gold
entry “Dymshits and Partners”. Consulting firm rebranding, agency Dotorg
entry CSS. Billions of new openings, agency Dotorg
Silver
entry The “Nutcracker” Theatre’s Brand Identity, agency Voskhod
Bronze
entry Rebranding of Russia’s main and central children’s store, agency Suprematika
Shortlist
entry PEIXARA: From conservation to cultural movement, agency Enredo Brand Innovation
B3 Promotional Printed Materials
Silver
entry The “Nutcracker” Theatre’s Brand Identity, agency Voskhod
B4 Promotional Item Design
Gold
entry ADVENT MUSIC CALENDAR, agency Muhina Branding & Design
Bronze
entry Obnimus (Hug me!): Smartavia x Anton's Right Here, agency G Communications
B5 Brand Environment & Experience Design
Silver
entry Multimedia art-project «Terrabyte», agency RoRe Group
B6 Design-driven Effectiveness
Silver
entry Nolingual Font, agency Yell Bangkok (the entry has been moved from the nomination B8 Design Craft)
B8 Design Craft
Gold
entry The “Nutcracker” Theatre’s Brand Identity, agency Voskhod
Bronze
entry Rebranding of Russia’s main and central children’s store, agency Suprematika
entry A new design festival under the auspices of Jolbors Festival, agency Suprematika
X. PACKAGING DESIGN
X1 Packaging of foodstuffs
Silver
entry Aojin. The depth of flavor, agency ENDY
Bronze
entry TOKA, agency ENDY
entry Crown Jewels for 150th Brewery Anniversary, agency PG Branding
Shortlist
entry Amazonia: Conilon Challenge 2025 Packaging, agency ohmybrand
X2 Packaging of non-food products
Bronze
entry Skincare products for those who are in a hurry to live, agency Suprematika
BD. BRAND ENVIRONMENT DESIGN
BD4 Exhibitions and Events
Gold
entry Multimedia art-project «Terrabyte», agency RoRe Group
Silver
entry Train of the Future (Educational train in the Moscow Metro), agency Like Agency (part of Like Group); TWIGA Interactive (the entry has been moved from the nomination B5 Brand Environment & Experience Design)
BR. BRANDING
BR1 Creating of brand-platform
Gold
entry CSS. Billions of new openings, agency Dotorg
BR2 Branding Strategy
Bronze
entry PEIXARA: From conservation to cultural movement, agency Enredo Brand Innovation
BR4 Naming
Bronze
entry KRUPNAYA ISTORIYA, agency VOZDUH brand & communications (the entry has been moved from the nomination B1 Creation of New Brand Identity)
MARKETING EFFECTIVENESS
E. MARKETING EFFECTIVENESS
E1 Short-term Creative Effectiveness
Bronze
entry AQUA Carpatica Choose Informed, agency Cohn&Jansen Creative Network
entry Smyle toothpaste: Polluted Fairytales, agency Fitzroy I United Playgrounds
entry Brusnika Developer. Agiotage, agency Voskhod
E2 Long-term Creative Effectiveness
Bronze
entry VTB Classics, agency DDB Navigator
Shortlist
entry Papa Mozhet: From Losing Love to Sustainable Leadership, agency RoRe Group
entry Poupoune Dry + Campaign, agency TBWA\DJAZ
E3 Brand Launch/re-launch Campaign
Shortlist
entry In Contrast to Everyone, agency Aida Pioneer
E4 Breakthrough on a Budget
Silver
entry For Winning Tomatoes, It Has To Be HEINZ., agency Heaven&Hell
Bronze
entry Smyle toothpaste: Polluted Fairytales, agency Fitzroy I United Playgrounds
E5 Sustained Success
Bronze
entry VTB Classics, agency DDB Navigator
Shortlist
entry Papa Mozhet: From Losing Love to Sustainable Leadership, agency RoRe Group
MARKETING SERVICES
A. BRAND EXPERIENCE & ACTIVATION
A1 Channel / Medium
Silver
entry Dalah's Spoiler Billboard, agency VML Thailand
Bronze
entry Brusnika Developer. Agiotage, agency Voskhod
A2 Use of brand experience
Bronze
entry ESSA Bath Bottle, agency Panda Digital
A4 Consumer Engagement
Gold
entry Humanity Chain, agency Progression CA
Silver
entry Soil Stay, agency VML Thailand
A5 Strategy
Shortlist
entry Role of the Woman by Prometheus AI, agency RoRe Group
A7 Customer Retail / In-store Experience
Bronze
entry Worth the Whole, agency Brilliant & Million
A10 Gaming-Led Brand Experience
Bronze
entry Scamcity, agency RoRe Group
A12 Non-profit / charity
Shortlist
entry Find Your SKY, agency Tandem Network
C. PR
C2 Digital & Social
Bronze
entry Smyle toothpaste: Polluted Fairytales, agency Fitzroy I United Playgrounds
C3 Influencer
Bronze
entry Ice unpacking, agency RoRe Group
C4 Use of Events & Stunts
Silver
entry Goalvertising, agency Plan B Eleven
entry Humanity Chain, agency Progression CA
Shortlist
entry Pivnov Non-Marathon: Easier Than It Seems, agency Mikhailov&Partners x Creon
C6 Campaign
Bronze
entry AQUA Carpatica Choose Informed, agency Cohn&Jansen Creative Network
C8 Sponsorship & Brand Partnership
Silver
entry Goalvertising, agency Plan B Eleven
Bronze
entry Vaseline Huh?, agency Brilliant & Million
C9 Real-time Response
Gold
entry Snowflick delivery, agency RoRe Group
Silver
entry Vaseline Huh?, agency Brilliant & Million
H. DIRECT
H3 Digital & Social
Bronze
entry Praykinson, agency Dentsu Creative Thailand
H4 Strategy
Bronze
entry Scamcity, agency RoRe Group
H5 Campaign
Shortlist
entry The Sign You Shouldn't See, agency YDM Thailand
CS. CAMPAIGNS: SECTORS
CS1 Food & Drink
Bronze
entry Nature unplugged, agency proof.
CS4 Automotive
Bronze
entry Papify, agency Tangity
CS7 Consumer Service & B2B
Bronze
entry Role of the Woman by Prometheus AI, agency RoRe Group
CS11 Non-profit/Charity
Bronze
entry Blackout Vows by Gabriela, agency Dentsu Creative Philippines
I. INNOVATIONS
I1 Innovations
Gold
entry Garuda Rakshak, agency Dentsu Creative India
Silver
entry Fertilizer 2.5, agency Grey Thailand
CT. CREATIVITY DRIVEN TRANSFORMATION
CT3 Customer Experience
Bronze
entry Streaming Out Loud, agency TOPic & Loong
CT5 Crisis Response
Bronze
entry The Breathing Wall, agency FCB Almaty
CT6 Seasonal marketing
Silver
entry Snowflick delivery, agency RoRe Group
MEDIA
V. CHANNELS
V1 TV & Other Screens
Bronze
entry "Dress Me Kids": How a fashion brand replaced TV advertising with its own show and won, agency Okkam Creative
V2 Audio Platforms
Bronze
entry Nature unplugged, agency proof.
V3 Print / Outdoor
Gold
entry Dalah's Spoiler Billboard, agency VML Thailand
Bronze
entry The Breathing Wall, agency FCB Almaty
entry Towel promo, agency SLAVA
V4 Ambient Media
Bronze
entry Grab the Sweet!, agency Ogilvy Greece
entry Towel promo, agency SLAVA
V5 Events
Silver
entry Cart Racing: How an Underground Project Became a Mass Record in Russia and the BRICS Countries, company T-Bank
Bronze
entry BLACKOUT COLLECTION, agency Progression CA
V6 Digital Platforms
Gold
entry Scamcity, agency RoRe Group
Bronze
entry Correct Me If You Can, company RBC
V8 Social Platforms & Influencers
Silver
entry Ice unpacking, agency RoRe Group
entry Tochka Bank. Good game!, agency Voskhod
Bronze
entry The Scent That Gives You The Scene, agency Wolf BKK
V9 Technology
Silver
entry Garuda Rakshak, agency Dentsu Creative India
entry Fraud-Roulette.ru - People's Phone Resistance Against Scammers, company T-Bank
V10 Branded content
Bronze
entry "Dress Me Kids": How a fashion brand replaced TV advertising with its own show and won, agency Okkam Creative
Shortlist
entry “Blue Tractor” × 1st DSK: A Children’s Tale, a Business Trail, agency Proximity Media (Media Direction Group)
V12 Non-profit / charity
Silver
entry The Toothless Brush, agency Inbrax
W. EXCELLENCE IN MEDIA
W1 Excellence in Media Insights & Strategy
Gold
entry Scamcity, agency RoRe Group
Silver
entry Tochka Bank. Good game!, agency Voskhod
Bronze
entry The Tape Trailer, agency JONGLUCKDEE
W2 Excellence in Media Planning
Bronze
entry INFLUENCE BEAUTY x Yandex Music: Every look has its own sound!, agency PHD
W3 Excellence in Media Engagement
Gold
entry Fraud-Roulette.ru - People's Phone Resistance Against Scammers, company T-Bank
Shortlist
entry Call Father Frost: Putting AI at the Service of New Year's Magic, company T-Bank
entry Welcome to Capybarovsk — the City That Melted IT Hearts, company T-Bank
W4 Use of Data
Silver
entry Kotex POME Tech: How a Data-Driven Approach Brought Mothers and Daughters Closer, agency Mediaminded (Group4Media)
Bronze
entry SOS Songs, agency Binder
W6 Use of Channel Integration
Gold
entry Whiskas loCATor, agency Ogency / Jam / CITIX
M. MEDIA CAMPAIGN
M1 Integrated Campaign
Bronze
entry Pink mood burger, agency RoRe Group
M2 Low Budget Campaign
Gold
entry The Uncomfortable Cup, agency Showpony
M3 Influencer Campaign
Silver
entry Kilometres of Good Stories on Avito Auto, company Avito, agency Jami Lup
Bronze
entry Ice unpacking, agency RoRe Group
D. DIGITAL
D1 Websites
Silver
entry Brusnika Developer. Agiotage, agency Voskhod
D2 Interactive projects
Shortlist
entry Correct Me If You Can, company RBC
D3 Pre-rolls
Shortlist
entry For Parts — Go to Drom, agency Zebra Hero
D5 Digital Campaign
Gold
entry The Most Iconic Kit, agency Next DC
D7 Branded tech and innovations
Bronze
entry THE PINK CODE, agency YDM Thailand
D9 From Online to Offline Projects
Bronze
entry Whiskas loCATor, agency Ogency / Jam / CITIX
D11 Digital Craft
Bronze
entry Brusnika Developer. Agiotage, agency Voskhod
D12 Non-profit / charity
Shortlist
entry The Wings of Love, agency Zebra Hero, BrainingGroup, DIDENOK TEAM
G. MOBILE
G2 Apps
Bronze
entry Praykinson, agency Dentsu Creative Thailand
SI. SOCIAL & INFLUENCER
SI2 Co-creation & Users Generated Content
Shortlist
entry Shell V-Power Feel Closer, company Shell
SI3 Real-time Response
Bronze
entry Vaseline Huh?, agency Brilliant & Million
SI4 Influencer Campaign
Shortlist
entry Ice unpacking, agency RoRe Group
T. CREATIVE DATA
T1 Data-enhanced Creativity
Silver
entry SOS Songs, agency Binder
Bronze
entry Brusnika Developer. Agiotage, agency Voskhod
CRAFT
J. FILM CRAFT
J1 Direction
Gold
entry The Wings of Love, agency Zebra Hero
Silver
entry For Parts — Go to Drom, agency Zebra Hero
Shortlist
entry Motiv Telecom. Anti-fraud, agency Voskhod
J2 Script
Gold
entry Death of A Salesman, agency BBDO Bangkok
Silver
entry IT’S DETTOL TIME, agency SOUR Bangkok
Shortlist
entry The Wings of Love, agency Zebra Hero
J3 Art Direction
Gold
entry The Wings of Love, agency Zebra Hero
Silver
entry ECQWA. Caring for the nature of things, agency Contrapunto x Bureau ‘Working Title’
Shortlist
entry Hoff - A city that feels like Christmas, agency BIRCH
J4 Cinematography
Silver
entry Parents can, agency RoRe Group
entry Motiv Telecom. Anti-fraud, agency Voskhod
Shortlist
entry VTB Classics, agency DDB Navigator
J5 Editing
Silver
entry Labyrinth, agency Voskhod
Bronze
entry Suzdal: Moments, agency Lestnica
Shortlist
entry CAMON does it all for you, agency Big Media Moscow
J6 Use of Music & Sound Design
Shortlist
entry ECQWA. Caring for the nature of things, agency Bureau ‘Working Title’ х AUX
entry Labyrinth, agency Voskhod
J7 Animation
Bronze
entry ECQWA. Caring for the nature of things, agency Contrapunto x Bureau ‘Working Title’
J8 Visual effects
Bronze
entry Labyrinth, agency Voskhod
Shortlist
entry TV-3 Fantasy Worlds, agency RGBY
Y. PRINT & OUTDOOR CRAFT
Y1 Typography
Bronze
entry The Tire Quotes Campaign, agency Lup Jakarta
Y2 Art Direction
Gold
entry For Winning Tomatoes, It Has To Be HEINZ., agency Heaven&Hell
Shortlist
entry Unmirrored Speed: 'Red', 'Grey', 'Orange', agency C2 comms, Dubai
entry Ikat soundwave, agency FCB artgroup Uzbekistan
Y3 Illustration
Shortlist
entry How to gift 84 cups and never repeat yourself, agency Showrunners
Z. EXCELLENCE IN RADIO & AUDIO
Z1 Excellence in Radio & Audio
Shortlist
entry Nature unplugged, agency proof.
MASS MEDIA CONTEST
L. COMMUNICATION
L1 Film
Silver
entry Esteban Ruiz, agency Retina
entry IT’S DETTOL TIME, agency SOUR Bangkok
entry Motiv Telecom. Anti-fraud, agency Voskhod
Bronze
entry For Parts — Go to Drom, agency Zebra Hero
L2 Print&Outdoor
Silver
entry The Breathing Wall, agency FCB Almaty
entry Grab the Sweet!, agency Ogilvy Greece
entry Oreo Missing History, agency Republic Group
Bronze
entry Unmirrored Speed: 'Red', 'Grey', 'Orange', agency C2 comms, Dubai
L4 Branded Content
Silver
entry Korol i Shut at Yandex.maps, agency Re-ev Moscou
L5 Use of Humor in Advertising
Gold
entry For Parts — Go to Drom, agency Zebra Hero
Bronze
entry Vitamin D Police, agency Salmon
L6 Communication Design
Shortlist
entry Interamérica: The future isn't learned, agency Enredo Brand Innovation
L7 Packaging Design
Bronze
entry La Petite Mort, agency Aida Pioneer
SN. CHANGE FOR GOOD. NON-PROFIT, CHARITY, GOVERNMENT
SN1 Health & Safety
Gold
entry The Toothless Brush, agency Inbrax
SN2 Environment
Bronze
entry Fertilizer 2.5, agency Grey Thailand
SN4 Social Projects
Gold
entry The Wings of Love, agency Zebra Hero, BrainingGroup, DIDENOK TEAM
Bronze
entry The Exam, agency Weber Shandwick México
MK. INTEGRATED CAMPAIGNS
MK1 Omni-channel Campaign
Bronze
entry Pink mood burger, agency RoRe Group
entry Unsticking Stereotypes, agency Zebra Hero & After Agency
MK3 Brand Loyalty Campaign
Shortlist
entry “Thanks for Your Son and Daughter”: The T-Glory Recognition Experience, company T-Bank In-house Team
MK4 Breakthrough on a Budget
Bronze
entry Lipstick with Pelmeni Flavor, agency Mikhailov&Partners
entry Ho-Ho-Hondoms, agency Panda Digital
MK6 Creative Strategy
Silver
entry Wedding White Color, agency Aitys Advertising
MK7 Collaboration of Brands
Bronze
entry Okko x Spartak: Storyboard of a Great History, agency Okko
entry Pink mood burger, agency RoRe Group
Shortlist
entry Korean Mood, agency BBDO Group
MD. DIGITAL & MOBILE
MD1 Digital Tools
Gold
entry Korol i Shut at Yandex.maps, agency Re-ev Moscou
MD3 Digital & Mobile Campaign
Silver
entry Avant-garde Archetypes: GigaChat and Kandinsky Help Understand Art at the Tretyakov Gallery, agency SberMarketing
Bronze
entry Korol i Shut at Yandex.maps, agency Re-ev Moscou
MD4 Social & Influencer Campaign
Gold
entry Ice unpacking, agency RoRe Group
Silver
entry Burak Ozcivit and Avito: The theater begins with a wardrobe!, company Avito
S. CHANGE FOR GOOD. BRANDS
S1 Health & Safety
Gold
entry The Uncomfortable Cup, agency Showpony
Silver
entry Praykinson, agency Dentsu Creative Thailand
entry The Sign You Shouldn't See, agency YDM Thailand
S2 Environment
Silver
entry The Breathing Wall, agency FCB Almaty
S3 Gender Equality
Gold
entry THE PINK CODE, agency YDM Thailand
Silver
entry Blackout Vows by Gabriela, agency Dentsu Creative Philippines
S4 Social Projects
Gold
entry Garuda Rakshak, agency Dentsu Creative India
S5 Prosperity
Bronze
entry By That Count, Every Day Is Math Day, agency DAO. Yandex Education Creative Studio
S6 Other Projects
Bronze
entry Their World, agency BBDO
MA. REACH
MA1 Brand Experience & Activation
Gold
entry Dalah's Spoiler Billboard, agency VML Thailand
Silver
entry Ice unpacking, agency RoRe Group
entry Soil Stay, agency VML Thailand
MA2 PR
Silver
entry Fraud-Roulette.ru - People's Phone Resistance Against Scammers, company T-Bank
Bronze
entry Meownd It Out, agency Dentsu East Japan
MA4 Use of Media
Gold
entry Whiskas loCATor, agency Ogency / Jam / CITIX
EFFORTS & ACHIEVEMENTS
СD. DIGITAL & MOBILE
CD2 Mobile Tools
Bronze
entry SOS Songs, agency Binder
CD4 Social & Influencer Campaign
Silver
entry Ice unpacking, agency RoRe Group
CA. REACH
CA1 Brand Experience & Activation
Gold
entry The Uncomfortable Cup, agency Showpony
Bronze
entry Soil Stay, agency VML Thailand
CA2 PR
Silver
entry Fraud-Roulette.ru - People's Phone Resistance Against Scammers, company T-Bank
Bronze
entry Meownd It Out, agency Dentsu East Japan
entry Smyle toothpaste: Polluted Fairytales, agency Fitzroy I United Playgrounds
entry The Toothless Brush, agency Inbrax
CA4 Use of Media
Gold
entry Whiskas loCATor, agency Ogency / Jam / CITIX
CB. STRATEGY
CB1 Creating of brand-platform
Bronze
entry VTB Classics, agency DDB Navigator
CB2 Branding Strategy
Shortlist
entry LIVE PLATFORM OF OPPORTUNITIES, agency Salmon
CL. COMMUNICATION
CL1 Film
Gold
entry THE KAPRAO CRIMINALS, agency Wolf BKK
Silver
entry IT’S DETTOL TIME, agency SOUR Bangkok
Shortlist
entry VTB Classics, agency DDB Navigator
CL2 Print&Outdoor
Gold
entry The Breathing Wall, agency FCB Almaty
Bronze
entry Oreo Missing History, agency Republic Group
CL4 Branded Content
Bronze
entry The Scent That Gives You The Scene, agency Wolf BKK
CL6 Communication Design
Silver
entry Dmitri Hvorostovsky Krasnoyarsk Foundation for Arts Development, agency BBDO Branding
Bronze
entry Pink mood burger, agency RoRe Group
CL7 Packaging Design
Bronze
entry GPTea, agency BBDO Branding
entry Pink mood burger, agency RoRe Group
CK. INTEGRATED CAMPAIGNS
CK2 Brand Launch / Re-launch Campaign
Silver
entry Fertilizer 2.5, agency Grey Thailand
CK3 Brand Loyalty Campaign
Silver
entry Garuda Rakshak, agency Dentsu Creative India
Bronze
entry Papify, agency Tangity
CK4 Breakthrough on a Budget
Gold
entry For Winning Tomatoes, It Has To Be HEINZ., agency Heaven&Hell
entry Whiskas loCATor, agency Ogency / Jam / CITIX
CK5 Collaboration of Brands
Silver
entry Good Stories Chat, company Avito
Bronze
entry Pink mood burger, agency RoRe Group
Δείτε περισσότερα στο επίσημο site του White Square.