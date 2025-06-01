DPG Digital Media Group is looking for a talented Key Account Manager to join the commercial team.

DPG Digital Media Group is looking for a talented Key Account Manager to join the commercial team. As one of the leading digital media groups in Greece, DPG works with top brands and agencies to deliver innovative digital advertising solutions across our premium media portfolio.

Responsibilities:

• Manage and grow relationships with key clients and media agencies

• Develop and present digital advertising proposals

• Identify new business opportunities and drive revenue growth

• Collaborate with internal teams to deliver successful campaigns

• Monitor campaign performance and provide strategic recommendations to clients

Skills and Qualifications:

• 3+ years of experience in sales, account management, or digital advertising

• Proven experience managing sports-related clients or accounts (sports brands, betting companies, sports organizations, etc.)

• Experience working with media agencies or direct clients

• Strong communication and negotiation skills

• Good understanding of the digital media ecosystem

Benefits & Culture

• DPG offers a competitive salary that scales with your expertise and the impact you bring to the team • • A dynamic and collaborative working environment

• The opportunity to work with leading brands and agencies

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