Eurolife FFH, a leading company in the Greek insurance market, member of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., is looking for a Brand & Communications Executive to join its Marketing & Corporate Communications team.
«From this position, you will take part in the design and execution of marketing campaigns and communication concepts, the handling of digital projects, the preparation of marketing & communication materials and you will contribute to the existing plans and the development of fresh initiatives.
Role responsibilities
As a member of the Marketing & Corporate Communications team, you will:
- Be actively involved in the development of marketing and communication plans
- Contribute creative, insightful and forward-thinking ideas to the team’s activities
- Participate in the day-to-day management and execution of campaigns/projects
- Manage digital marketing content, projects, campaigns & initiatives
- Prepare marketing & communication material, such as press releases, internal announcements, presentations, social media posts, articles, interviews etc.
- Liaise with internal stakeholders from other divisions regarding key projects and launches
- Liaise with external partners, such as advertising & PR agencies, media shops, production houses to ensure on-time implementation of activities
Knowledge, Skills & Experience
- 3–5 years of experience in marketing and communications, ideally gained within an agency environment
- Strong interpersonal communication skills
- Excellent written and verbal skills in Greek and English
- BA/BS degree or equivalent
- Post graduate studies in communication shall be considered a plus
What we offer
Our goal is to attract the best of the best and to ensure that our people enjoy their work environment. Thus, we offer our employees a variety of benefits:
- The opportunity to work in a leading insurance company with prominent positioning in the local market
- A competitive compensation package relevant to qualifications
- Ongoing training and development
- Health Insurance Plan
- Hybrid Working Model
Ready to make an impact? Join a team that shapes meaningful brand experiences and drives innovative communication initiatives. We look forward to hearing from you. To apply, click here.».