Eurolife FFH, a leading company in the Greek insurance market, member of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., is looking for a Brand & Communications Executive to join its Marketing & Corporate Communications team.

Eurolife FFH, a leading company in the Greek insurance market, member of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., is looking for a Brand & Communications Executive to join its Marketing & Corporate Communications team.

«From this position, you will take part in the design and execution of marketing campaigns and communication concepts, the handling of digital projects, the preparation of marketing & communication materials and you will contribute to the existing plans and the development of fresh initiatives.

Role responsibilities

As a member of the Marketing & Corporate Communications team, you will:

Be actively involved in the development of marketing and communication plans

Contribute creative, insightful and forward-thinking ideas to the team’s activities

Participate in the day-to-day management and execution of campaigns/projects

Manage digital marketing content, projects, campaigns & initiatives

Prepare marketing & communication material, such as press releases, internal announcements, presentations, social media posts, articles, interviews etc.

Liaise with internal stakeholders from other divisions regarding key projects and launches

Liaise with external partners, such as advertising & PR agencies, media shops, production houses to ensure on-time implementation of activities

Knowledge, Skills & Experience

3–5 years of experience in marketing and communications, ideally gained within an agency environment

Strong interpersonal communication skills

Excellent written and verbal skills in Greek and English

BA/BS degree or equivalent

Post graduate studies in communication shall be considered a plus

What we offer

Our goal is to attract the best of the best and to ensure that our people enjoy their work environment. Thus, we offer our employees a variety of benefits:

The opportunity to work in a leading insurance company with prominent positioning in the local market

A competitive compensation package relevant to qualifications

Ongoing training and development

Health Insurance Plan

Hybrid Working Model

Ready to make an impact? Join a team that shapes meaningful brand experiences and drives innovative communication initiatives. We look forward to hearing from you. To apply, click here.».