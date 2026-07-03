The Onassis Foundation is looking for an experienced and highly creative professional to join the team as a Senior Creative Copywriter.

The Onassis Foundation is looking for an experienced and highly creative professional to join the team as a Senior Creative Copywriter.

The selected candidate will join the Communication & Content Department, playing a key role in the development of impactful narratives, creative concepts, and communication campaigns across the Onassis Group. They will translate strategic objectives into compelling stories and content, ensuring consistency, quality, and audience engagement across channels.

Main responsibilities:

Develop original creative concepts, communication platforms, and narratives that translate strategic objectives into audience-driven campaigns across the Onassis Group

Create high-quality copy and editorial content across digital, print, social, video, publications, exhibitions, and emerging formats, ensuring consistency with the Onassis voice

Shape the editorial direction of key initiatives, turning complex ideas into engaging stories with cultural relevance and audience impact

Review, edit, and refine content across channels, setting high standards for clarity, consistency, originality, and craft

Develop integrated campaign narratives, ensuring cohesive messaging across owned and paid channels, audiences, and platforms

Collaborate with Content, Creative, Design, and Audiovisual teams, as well as external partners and internal stakeholders, from concept through execution

Identify emerging cultural conversations, storytelling approaches, and content formats that strengthen the organization’s creative impact

Manage multiple projects simultaneously, balancing strategic thinking, creativity, and meticulous execution in a fast-paced environment

Requirements:

Bachelor's degree in Communications, Journalism, Marketing, or a related field. A relevant Master's degree would be considered an additional asset

6–8 years of professional experience in copywriting and content development, preferably within a creative agency, communications agency, cultural organization, or similarly demanding environment

Proven experience developing content, creative concepts, and communication narratives for integrated campaigns across digital, print, social, audiovisual, and emerging channels

Strong portfolio showcasing excellence in storytelling, creative writing, and content development across a variety of formats and audiences

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in Greek and English, along with proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Interpersonal competencies:

Proven ability to thrive in fast-paced environments, managing multiple projects and deadlines without compromising quality or creativity

Strong collaboration and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to work effectively across multidisciplinary teams

Exceptional attention to detail, editorial rigor, and commitment to excellence

Strategic and creative mindset, coupled with strong problem-solving skills and a passion for impactful storytelling

Benefits:

Work for one of the most dynamic and innovative cultural organizations in Greece

Continuous on-the-job training opportunities

Competitive remuneration package and medical insurance

If you are passionate about creative storytelling and eager to make an impact in a dynamic cultural organization, we’d love to hear from you.

You can apply for the job here.